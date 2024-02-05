Leonardo DiCaprio found “shopping” through Victoria’s Secret catalogue between scenes

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s former directors has said that he once caught him “paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue” on the set of a film.

Edward Zwick directed the 2006 political thriller Blood Diamond, starring DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Connelly and Djimon Hounsou. And in his new book, Hits, Flops and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, he has disclosed the memory about the actor.

“It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends. One morning I walked into the makeup trailer as I often did to discuss the day’s work with him,” he wrote.

“I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue. ‘What are you doing?’ I asked. Connelly was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping’.”

DiCaprio has garnered a reputation for dating younger women and breaking up with them as they reach a certain age. His previous relationships include Gisele Bundchen, Helena Christensen and Bar Rafaeli. His is currently dating Vittoria Ceretti, 25.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio revealed that he has recommended the films of Studio Ghibli to Martin Scorsese. “I was asked what films I introduced to you, but considering you’ve seen every film ever made up until 1980, it’s pretty hard to say,” DiCaprio said to the director.

“Other than maybe Spirited Away – Miyazaki’s films – and maybe Princess Mononoke,” he continued.

Scorsese responded: “It was Spirited Away you told me to watch,”

DiCaprio’s most recent film was Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. It was disclosed late last year that the actor took home something in the region of $40 million (£32.5 million) for his performance in the film, out of the film’s total production budget of around £200 million (£163 million).

The actor is set to reunite with Scorsese on one of his next projects, titled The Wager. The film is based on the novel The Wager: A Tale Of Shipwreck by David Grann, which concerns the real-life fate of the crew of a British navy ship wrecked off the coast of Chile in the mid-1700s.

NME gave Killers of the Flower Moon a glowing five-star review, writing: “These days, Scorsese seems to exclusively make long films but this 206-minute epic is lengthy even by his standards. Thankfully Killers Of The Flower Moon earns its runtime.

“Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”