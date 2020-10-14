Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande announced for new Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande have been announced for new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley are also set to star in the Adam McKay film which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

The stellar line-up is one of the biggest since Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11.

Advertisement

A cinema release is expected for the comedy, according to Deadline and it is scheduled to start filming before the end of the year.

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

McKay, the man behind Step Brothers, Anchorman and The Big Short will write and direct Don’t Look Up. He is also producing the film with Kevin Messick.

McKay’s most recent movie, Vice was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture.

DiCaprio meanwhile, recently announced he will be producing a new television series based on Aldous Huxley’s final novel Island.

Published in 1962, the novel is a counterpart to Huxley’s most famous novel, Brave New World. That book was recently adapted into a television series in the US.

Advertisement

Island, meanwhile, follows a journalist shipwrecked on the fictional island of Pala in the Indian Ocean and follows the character’s discovery of the community on the independent island.

He will also star in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon adaptation alongside Robert De Niro.

Di Caprio and De Niro recently encouraged people to donate to a coronavirus emergency food campaign for the chance to star in their next movie.