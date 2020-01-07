Leonardo DiCaprio has “no idea” about ‘Inception’ ending, despite being in it

Leonardo DiCaprio has admitted years after his role in Christopher Nolan‘s sci-fi epic Inception that he’s just as puzzled about the ending as audiences are.

In a joint interview with Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, DiCaprio shared his lack of answers when Pitt spoke similarly of his own recent sci-fi film Ad Astra.

“I’m not going to explain it to you,” said Pitt. “I can’t explain it either.”

DiCaprio took this cue to remember his similar feelings on Nolan’s project. “That’s like Inception for me. What happened? I have no idea.”

‘You’re just focused on your character, man. I do get involved [with the story], but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how it was was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.”

DiCaprio and Pitt are currently still promoting Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood as this year’s Oscars approach. Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor last Sunday, and is expected to receive at least a nod at the Academy Awards.

Elsewhere, details on Nolan’s new film are firming up, as the official trailer for Tenet was released last month. The film is slated for a UK cinema release on 17 July.