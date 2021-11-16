NewsFilm News

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to save the Earth in ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer

It's out next month

By Ella Kemp
Don't Look Up DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up' (Credit: Netflix)

The new trailer for Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up has just been released – check it out below.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as climate scientists trying to save the world from a comet heading to Earth in the new satire.

The star-studded ensemble cast also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and more.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer here:

An official synopsis for Don’t Look Up reads: “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

“The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

It continues: “With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet recently shared a photo of himself as Willy Wonka in a first look at Paul King’s biopic Wonka.

The film is currently slated for release on March 17, 2023, and will also star Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Paterson Joseph, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas and more.

Don’t Look Up will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement