Letitia Wright reportedly sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ set

Letitia Wright has reportedly continued to share views which question coronavirus vaccines while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress was previously labeled as anti-vax after sharing a video on Twitter in December last year, which was later deleted, featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi that questioned the vaccine’s legitimacy.

In response to the backlash, Wright wrote: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled.”

Advertisement

In a later response, the actress added: “My intention was not to hurt anyone. My only intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set has alleged “she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines” during production.

It also claims she has “quietly parted ways” with her US team of representatives over backlash from the video.

NME has reached out to Disney for comment.

In mid-October, Disney is set to roll out a sticker system on new productions that requires visible proof of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status – whereby those fully vaccinated will have a wristband, while those who haven’t will not.

Advertisement

The subsequent backlash from the video caused Wright to leave Twitter altogether, with the actress not returning since.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, will star Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke. Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, will be back to helm the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released July 8, 2022.