Letitia Wright says “it’s only a matter of time” before an all-women ‘Avengers’ movie is made

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has said that “it’s only a matter of time” before an all-women Avengers movie is made.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor, who played Shuri – the sister to Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa – in Marvel’s Black Panther and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, said there’s already people working to make the idea happen.

“I don’t think we have to fight for it,” Wright told Yahoo Entertainment, before adding that prolific Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Victoria Alonso has already been vocal about.

“[Alonso] is very strong about spearheading it, alongside [Marvel CCO] Kevin [Feige],” Wright said. “It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

When asked who she would like to see in the all-women action flick, Wright listed Black Panther co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Basset.

She also brought up Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who was first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, before adding she would “definitely have to have Captain Marvel.”

Last month, Wright took to Instagram to deliver a six-minute spoken-word piece in tribute to her late Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, aged 43.

Backed with a video consisting of footage of sunrises, the ocean and flowers blooming, Wright solemnly opened her piece with: “It is written that there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning.”

“Refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding. Confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep.”

Wright concluded the piece: “It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you’ve planted on the Earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

“You’re forever in my heart.”