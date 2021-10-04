A brand new trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film tick, tick…Boom! has dropped.

The Netflix musical drama stars Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson, and is adapted from the autobiographical musical of the same name.

The new clip showcases Larson’s race to showcase his groundbreaking musical, with the pressure on from all sides – including his girlfriend Susan and the artistic community, which is being ravaged by the AIDS pandemic.

Watch it below:

The full trailer, which showcases the film’s musical side, comes months after Netflix unveiled the first teaser.

The official synopsis for tick, tick…Boom! reads: “The film follows Jon, a young theatre composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

“Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.”

Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, and Tony Award-winner Judith Light are also set to star.

Netflix has also released the first single from the soundtrack, ’30/90′, which you can listen to below:

The film’s key art has also been been unveiled:

tick, tick…Boom! will also mark Miranda’s debut as a director, with the movie written by Dear Evan Hanson playwright Steven Levenson, who adapted the script from Larson’s original stage show.

Rent, which was created in 1989 by Larson in collaboration with Billy Aronson, follows a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive in Lower Manhattan’s East Village amid HIV/AIDS. The show became a huge success and won a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards.

tick, tick…Boom! will be in select UK cinemas from November 12, and on Netflix from November 19.