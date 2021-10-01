Lindsay Lohan is auctioning off an NFT of her “fursona”

Lindsay Lohan fans can now bid on a furry NFT of her canine “fursona”.

On Wednesday (September 29), Lohan announced via Twitter that she’s formed a paid partnership with the Canine Cartel, a “limited NFT collection where each token doubles as your membership to the Cartel,” according to the company’s website.

“It’s official, I’m a Friend of The Cartel!!” Lohan tweeted. “It’s the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you’ve got a chance to own it! Auction runs for 72 hours! Best of luck!”

A “fursona” is short for “furry persona” the furry community (a subculture interested in anthropomorphic animal characters with human personalities and characteristics).

The auction for Lohan’s custom “fursona” ends on October 2, and at the time of publishing, was up to $1,649.33.

This is not the first time that Lohan has released content as an NFT. In March, the actor and singer released a new track called ‘Lullaby’ via the same method.

“Lindsay has fully invested herself in dropping this song as an NFT with a sole objective of delivering a message of empowerment, a signal out to the world to embrace the beauty that nature has blessed us all uniquely with,” an official description of the read.

Elsewhere, a fake Banksy NFT was sold for $336,000 (£244k) through the artist’s official website before the hacker responsible returned the winning bid.

A link to an online auction for the NFT (non-fungible token) was posted on a now-deleted page of banksy.co.uk. The auction was ended early after the buyer offered 90 per cent more than rival bidders.