Lisa Bonet files to divorce Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the actress is seeking the dissolution of the marriage, after it emerged that the couple had split up in October 2020.

Momoa is best known for his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. He has also appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X.

Advertisement

Bonet, meanwhile, is known for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, and she has also appeared in films including High Fidelity, Enemy of the State and Angel Heart. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz and is the mother of Zoë Kravitz.

In November 2017, reports emerged that the couple had married in secret the previous month, having been dating since 2005.

They have two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, with Bonet asking for joint physical and legal custody.

Momoa’s latest film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which the titular character juggles his duties as king with being a father and a member of the Justice League, recently received generally poor reviews from critics since its release in December.

He has also cast doubt on his future in the DC Universe, saying that the decision is up in the air after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Advertisement

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa said. “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”

He added: “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”