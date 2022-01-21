Listen to ‘The Batman’ theme from Michael Giacchino

The Batman theme has been unveiled by composer Michael Giacchino – you can listen to the track below.

As teased in the trailers, the theme is both sombre and soaring, with soft orchestral stabs building to a triumphant finale.

Giacchino has frequently collaborated with The Batman director Matt Reeves, scoring the end credits on 2008’s Cloverfield, along with tracks for films Let Me In, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For Planet Of The Apes.

The Batman marks Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader, alongside Paul Dano as villain The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman will be the longest solo Batman film in the franchise, with a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes including eight minutes of credits.

This beats previous record holder The Dark Knight Rises, which has runtime of two hours and 44 minutes. The longest superhero film ever is Zack Snyder’s Justice League at four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut was never released in cinemas.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on March 4, 2022.