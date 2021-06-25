Listen to Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard duet in new collaboration with Sparks

A duet between Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard has been released from the soundtrack of their upcoming musical Annette.

The theatrical song ‘We Love Each Other So Much’, alongside all of the original music for the film, has been written by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks. The pair also co-wrote the screenplay for the film with director Leos Carax.

The film’s lead single ‘So May We Start’ was released in May, which featured vocals from Driver, Cotillard and Simon Helberg.

Annette is the first English-language film from Carax, who formerly helmed the critically lauded Holy Motors.

The film is set to open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, followed by a theatrical release on August 6. It subsequently hits Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

Watch the official video for ‘We Love Each Other So Much’ below.

In an official statement, the Maels said of the film: “Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album. Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour…The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.”

According to the statement, the brothers met Carax at Cannes and sent him the album that they had originally been working on.

“Lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realise that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

The Maels themselves will appear on screen in Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers. The film will receive its UK premiere at Sundance London, which will run from July 29-August 1.