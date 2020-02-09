Listen to Adam Sandler take aim at the Oscars in this incredible speech

Adam Sandler has taken aim at the Academy Awards in a hilarious acceptance speech which he delivered last night (February 8). You can watch it below.

Awarded ‘Best Male Lead’ for his role in Uncut Gems at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Sandler used his acceptance speech to address his recent Oscar snub, as well as the critics who had given his films poor reviews over the years.

Sandler said: “A few weeks back when I was ‘snubbed’ by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category ‘best looking.’

“That accolade was given to a jean-jacket wearing, feather-haired douchebag by name the of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestiges designation of best personality. And tonight as I look around this room, I realise the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood.”

Advertisement

The next sentence Sandler delivered received huge applause and cheers from the audience: “So let all of those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!” You can watch the moment below:

At the start of his speech, Sandler also paid tribute to the event’s host, Aubrey Plaza, before leaving time to remember those who’d been critical of his films over the years: “First off, it’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I did a move entitled Funny People 11 years ago. That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes. Catch you in another 11 years, Aubrey.”

“I’d like to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys to lost to fucking Adam Sandler. How did that happen? Independent movie Adam Sandler? ‘To get my movie I had to live in my car outside of fucking Ralph’s begging for nickels on fucking Kickstarter, and all Sandler had to do was get Ted Sarandos stoned.’”

Sandler also took a moment to remember some of his older films in tongue-in-cheek fashion: “But in all seriousness, independent films have been a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem.

Advertisement

“From my first film, a fearless look in the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath by the name of Billy fucking Madison, to my searing exploration of American college foosball and it’s manipulation of socially challenged athletes like the Mr. Bobby Boucher. I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit, while also cashing some truly disturbingly large paychecks.”

In a five star review of Uncut Gems, NME’s Alex Flood said: “As a mid-career change of direction, Uncut Gems is a masterstroke. Sandler’s been here before – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch Drunk Love was an early foray into serious drama – and Howard is yet another of the dopey-but-likeable everymen Sandler made his name with.

“But this seems different. Whereas Punch Drunk Love ambled around in a fog of surrealist dreamscapes, the Safdies’ crime thriller is almost unbearably tense. At 135 minutes, it should feel bloated, but at no point is the action any less than gripping. Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-attack of a movie that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until there’s no breath left.”