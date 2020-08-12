Hans Zimmer has written a new version of Netflix’s opening theme for use in cinemas.

The multiple award-winning film score composer (The Dark Knight, Inception) was asked by the streaming giant to extend and refashion the its intro for theatrical environments.

The three-second ‘ba-dum’ theme that opens each episode or film on Netflix is too short for theatrical showings, and so a longer version was commissioned and assigned to the Hollywood legend.

You can listen to Zimmer’s more dramatic, longer intro below:

The Netflix "ta-dum" soundmark is one of the all time greats, but doesn't work as well in a theater because it's only 3 seconds long. So Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to extend it for theaters and … it's … so … good.pic.twitter.com/RGw26vCAGY — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 9, 2020

Netflix has premiered a number of films in cinemas before releasing them on the platform, such as Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many theatres around the world to close earlier this year, however, a number have started to reopen as lockdown restrictions lift.

For some productions, such as Disney/Disney+’s delayed live action Mulan remake, the decision has been taken to favour a straight-to-home-streaming release at a price supplementary to subscription. This is instead of continuing to set and miss theatre openings that hang precariously on the global crisis’ developments.

