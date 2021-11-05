A new trailer for Sing 2 has been released, soundtracked by a cover of a U2 classic from Scarlett Johansson.

The actress will reprise her role as Ash the porcupine from the 2017 original animated film, alongside Matthew McConaughey’s Buster and Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig.

Joining the singing animals this time around is U2 frontman Bono, who plays a rock star lion named Clay Calloway.

As such, the new trailer features Johansson singing U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’, before Bono’s vocals swoop in during the closing seconds.

U2 have even contributed an original song for the animated sequel, titled ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, which will feature on the official soundtrack.

The soundtrack will feature a variety of covers by the cast, including versions of Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and fellow U2 classic ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’.

Johansson is also set to cover ‘Heads Will Roll’ by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in the sequel.

Other names on the cast include Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti and Bobby Cannavale.

Johansson has released a few albums over the years, including 2008’s ‘Anywhere I Lay My Head’ which featured covers of Tom Waits‘ songs.

Sing 2 is set to be released in UK cinemas January 28, 2022.