This little-known horror film is “traumatising” Netflix viewers

The movie is currently at the top of the Netflix UK film chart

By Alex Berry
Netflix is currently streaming 2019 horror, 'Haunt' CREDIT: Getty/Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A 2019 horror movie titled Haunt has topped the Netflix UK’s film rankings, and viewers are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

The slasher movie, directed by A Quiet Place creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, received generally positive critical reviews and made $2.2million at the box office, despite not being released in UK cinemas.

Set on Halloween night, the movie follows a group of teenagers who enter a haunted house filled with performers with murderous intent.

Its recent popularity surge has prompted social media discourse from viewers. One user wrote on X/Twitter: “Haunt on Netflix is actually very traumatising. And this is coming from someone that watched [The] Human Centipede”.

Another wrote: “Watched Haunt on Netflix thinking it was going to be just another generic haunted house slasher and…well it is, but it’s a really good one!”

The movie is being praised for its typical horror qualities, with one user writing: “Haunt on Netflix is a must watch. But make sure it’s daylight outside, all lights on still and no noisy neighbours coz the slightest sound u will jump out of your skin xoxo”, and another posting: “Surprisingly suspenseful; with a couple of gory scenes where I had to avert my eyes. Bit of a slow burner and admittedly not the best of its genre; but worth watching”.

Some users are not fully convinced by the hype, with one writing: “So… can someone explain the ending of the #Netflix film called #Haunt and also give me back the 2hrs of my life!”

Another wrote: “#Haunt on @netflix is horrendous. I don’t understand how it’s so well rated. Rookie mistakes and decisions, draaaaged out then boom escape-hospital-revenge-end. The FX were inconsistent… 1 or 2 were done reasonably well, others just pillows being attacked. Just disappointing.”

