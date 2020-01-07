‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ video game confirms release date

Daedalic Entertainment, the studio behind the upcoming Lord of the Rings action-adventure video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have confirmed the game will be released in 2021.

In an interview with Edge magazine, further details were shared on the progress and design of the spin-off game focusing on the seminal Stoor Hobbit.

The studios added details on Gollum’s look and arc in the game, giving the character greater emotional depth to allow gamers to empathise perhaps more than in the films.

In terms of the visuals, art director Mathias Fischer explained Daedalic’s aim for Edge. “Tolkien didn’t give a size reference for Gollum to begin with,” Fischer said. “So in the first illustrations, he’s gigantic! He’s like a monster emerging from the swamp.”

Senior producer Kai Fiebig echoed Fischer, adding that Daedalic doesn’t “want to displease the folks who have only seen the movies. But in short, he doesn’t look like Andy Serkis.”

Serkis played Gollum in the film series, which has since spawned spin-off TV series and a fervent fanbase.

Daedalic have an extensive contract with the material, meaning that several more Middle Earth games could be on the horizon. “Maybe the next game is – obviously not Gollum 2,” said CEO Carsten Fichtelmann, “That doesn’t make sense. It could be some other character. But it will be comparable to what we’re now trying with Gollum.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available for next-gen consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, next year.