‘Love Actually’: Martine McCutcheon says non-“PC” elements add to film’s “charm”

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has said that the film’s non-“PC” elements add to its “charm”.

The actor played Natalie, a new employee of the new prime minister played by Hugh Grant, in Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas film.

Responding to comments Curtis made about thinking the film now feels “out of date”, McCutcheon praised the characters that “weren’t perfect”.

“I think, honestly, it was 20 years ago, and the world has changed a lot, but I also think that part of the charm of the film was the fact that some of the love stories and the characters weren’t perfect,” she told MailOnline.

“They admitted – or we saw – their flaws [and] their insecurities, whether they were real or they weren’t. That’s what made it so human.”

McCutcheon added: “For me, part of the reason that I love the film is because it was so honest and it wasn’t about ticking too many boxes and being PC, it was about being human.

“Obviously if it was done now I have no doubt that they might do it differently, but I still absolutely love the film and the charm of it and its message that ultimately love can be complicated and messy and not perfect, or forbidden if you’re in love with your best friend’s wife or people having affairs, because it was not perfect and it showed that there was still this hope with it.”

Love Actually writer-director Richard Curtis admitted recently that the film’s lack of diversity makes him feel “uncomfortable and a bit stupid”.

“There are things that you would change, but thank God society is changing.

“My film is bound in some moments to feel out of date. The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid.”