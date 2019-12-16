Lucasfilm boss says future ‘Star Wars’ films won’t be trilogies that “fit into a box”

The boss of Lucasfilm has said that future Star Wars films will deviate from the trilogy format, and won’t “fit into a box”.

New film The Rise Of Skywalker, the final film in the current trilogy, is set to be released this week (December 19).

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Kennedy discussed the franchise’s plans for the future, saying that they’re planning to break the trilogy mould.

“What we’ve been focused on these last five or six years is finishing that family saga around the Skywalkers. Now is the time to start thinking about how to segue into something new and different.”

She continued: “I think it gives us a more open-ended view of storytelling and doesn’t lock us into this three-act structure,” she said. “We’re not going to have some finite number and fit it into a box. We’re really going to let the story dictate that.”

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Star Wars films are set to “go into hiatus” after The Rise Of Skywalker.

Director J.J. Abrams has recently expressed his disappointed that original versions of the first Star Wars trilogy won’t be released again.