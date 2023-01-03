Lucien Laviscount reportedly in running to play James Bond

Lucien Laviscount is reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond.

READ MORE: The 20 best films of 2022

Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, and speculation as to who would play the famed British spy next has been rife ever since. Laviscount is the latest star to be linked to the role.

The Emily In Paris actor is said to “tick all of the boxes” that film studio bosses are looking for in their new 007. Indeed, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is said to be “very taken” with Laviscount. Though with that said, it seems that some of the actor’s previous career choices may prove to be an issue with Hollywood shotcallers.

Advertisement

“Lucien ticks all of the boxes,” a source told The Mail On Sunday. “He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.”

“Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.”

The source added: “But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him.”

Laviscount is the most recent name to be attached to the iconic spy franchise. However, he faces stiff competition to land the role. Recently Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill were the two stars tied as the bookies’ favourite to become the next Bond.

Advertisement

William Hill recently put Taylor-Johnson and Cavill at 2-1 odds as Daniel Craig’s successor, which comes after the latter was dropped from the role of Superman. Taylor-Johnson was previously rumoured to be the frontrunner after he reportedly impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a secret audition