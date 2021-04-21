Luke Evans says he would love to play the next James Bond

Luke Evans has admitted that he would be interested in playing the next James Bond.

If awarded the role, he would be the second Welsh actor to star as 007 after Timothy Dalton.

“I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role,” Evans told The Mirror.

“I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what’s happening.

“It’s a very secretive process and it’s a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see. It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck.”

Evans has previously appeared in the likes of The Hobbit and the Fast And Furious franchise.

He most recently appeared in ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba also recently addressed rumours at he will be the next 007.

“I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that,” he said.

It was announced back in January that the release of the next James Bond film had been delayed for a third time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No Time To Die will now make its cinematic bow on October 8, an official announcement confirmed, having been pushed back twice previously from its original release date of April 2020.

It means that Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy will now debut 18 months after its original release date.

Defending the decision in October 2020, Craig told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: “This thing is just bigger than all of us. We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way.”