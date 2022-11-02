Lupita Nyong’o cast in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Lupita Nyong’o has been cast in A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut.

The new film, though based on the premise of Krasinki’s first two films, will be a standalone project, set to cover events on the first day the alien creatures descended upon Earth.

In last year’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, a flashback sequence showed how the first day played out in Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott’s (Emily Blunt) small town – as an asteroid-like object hurtles from the sky.

Advertisement

Michael Sarnoski (Pig) is attached as director after taking over from Jeff Nichols, who departed the project back in October 2021.

Day One is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024 from Paramount, while A Quiet Place Part III – which is believed to be a direct sequel to the second film – will follow in 2025.

Part II was a huge success at the box office during the pandemic, surpassing $100million in US ticket sales within 15 days of release.

In a four-star review of the sequel, NME wrote: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome. He’s shown himself to be a director worth shouting about, but only once you’ve left the silence of the cinema.”

As well as her Oscar-winning breakout performance in 12 Years A Slave, Nyong’o is known for her roles in Jordan Peele’s Us, Beyoncé’s Black Is King, and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and is set to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this month.