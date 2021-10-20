Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to late ‘Black Panther’ actress Dorothy Steel

Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star Dorothy Steel, who has died at the age of 95.

Steel played one of the elders in the first Marvel film directed by Ryan Coogler, and went on to star in the sequel alongside Nyong’o. The actor fell ill while filming, and flew home to be with her family.

“I will miss Miss Dorothy Steel on the Black Panther 2 set,” Nyong’o wrote on her Instagram account. “She was the realest. Wildly witty and very very warm. We all thoroughly enjoyed her presence.

“She was dedicated to her role in the movie and showed up with delightful enthusiasm. She often joked that she may not be here for the next day of shooting and it made me laugh uncomfortably. But she understood her own mortality and was not precious about her departure.”

She continued: “It seems she lived thoroughly and was very present in the moment. That she started acting in her late 80s is cause for great admiration. Just learning that fact showed me that it is never too late to start, to learn, and to reach to fulfil your potential.

“May we all be as bold to spend our days going after what we want, doing what we love, being who we want to be, without apology or reservation. And may we never give up on our timeline!”

Meanwhile, Letitia Wright recently denied reports labelling her as an anti-vaxxer on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.

“I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all. God bless you.”