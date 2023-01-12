‘M3GAN’ child star says her parents don’t let her watch scary movies

M3GAN child star Violet McGraw has said she’s not allowed to watch scary movies.

The actor, who plays Cady in the already cult horror film directed by Gerald Johnstone, recently spoke to NME about her own viewing habits.

When asked if she had rewatched the film many times, McGraw replied: Actually, I’ve only seen it once – I’ve only seen the whole movie one time.”

She added of the rules set by her parents: “I mean, I’m not allowed to watch a tonne of scary things… I definitely do like scary things, though.”

McGraw said she thinks the titular doll is “very creepy” and “disturbing” but also “kind of cool”, adding: “Maybe that’s just because I spent a lot of time with her.

“I think everyone is gonna want Megan as their best friend. They’re gonna want their own Megan.”

Meanwhile, M3GAN screenwriter Akela Cooper recently revealed the film might be getting a way “gorier” unrated version to be released soon.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it,” the writer says of the studio who released the film.

“There should be an unrated version at some point. I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

M3GAN is showing in cinemas now.