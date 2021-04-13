Macaulay Culkin has named his first child after his late sister

Macaulay Culkin has named his newborn child after his late sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

Culkin’s first child with his partner Brenda Song was born on April 5, and is said to be “happy and healthy” along with his parents.

Confirming the news, the couple shared a short statement, saying: “We are overjoyed.” Representatives for the pair say the baby weighed 6lb 14oz.

Dakota Culkin died in December 2008 after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Culkin and Song met in Thailand a few years ago while on set for the Seth Green film Changeland.

In a 2020 interview with Esquire, Song said of Culkin: “You can’t be around him and not be happy.”

“People don’t realise how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” she added. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”

Of the prospect of potentially starting a family in the future, Culkin said at the time: “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.'”

Elsewhere, a first teaser was shared last month of Macaulay Culkin’s “insane” character in the forthcoming 10th season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story season 10 is also set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. A release date is not yet known.