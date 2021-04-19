‘Mad Max’ prequel ‘Furiosa’ starring Chris Hemsworth to be shot in New South Wales

Production of the long-awaited Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, is set to take place in New South Wales, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The George Miller-directed film is expected to begin shooting in June this year, after securing filming incentives from both the state and federal governments.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the news at a media conference in Sydney today (April 19), calling it the “largest film to ever be filmed” in the state. She said it would create 850 local jobs and inject at least $350million into the local economy.

“Most importantly, it reinforces NSW as not only the economic capital of Australia, but I believe the cultural capital of Australia,” she said.

Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy. pic.twitter.com/HzZXcqeAUt — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 19, 2021

Also speaking at the conference, federal arts minister Paul Fletcher commented on the growth of Australia’s film sector.

“We are experiencing a boom in large-scale global productions coming to film in Australia,” he said.

“The Australian Government has a clear focus on supporting the Australian screen sector to seize this opportunity.”

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will portray a younger version of the film’s namesake, Furiosa, who was depicted by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Hemsworth and Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateenin II will also star in the film, but their roles are yet to be announced.

Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2015, earning $485million ($375million USD) around the world.

Last year, the Australian Government launched a $400million package to bring more international film productions to Australia.

Productions such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Liam Neeson’s Blacklight, Netflix’s Escape from Spiderhead and Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives have all been beneficiaries of the scheme, and are currently filming or due to film in Australia.