Man shot dead at screening of Jennifer Lawrence film ‘No Hard Feelings’

A man attending a screening of Jennifer Lawrence’s new film No Hard Feelings has been shot and killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday (June 25).

Michael Tenorio, 52, was shot dead after he was involved in an altercation over some reserved seats during a screening of the film at Cinemark Century Rio Plex.

Witnesses told police a man later identifying as Enrique Padilla, 19 arrived at the cinema with his girlfriend but found another couple in their reserved seats for the film.

Cinema staff reportedly attempted to help resolve the dispute, but it escalated further and resulted in an altercation, according to witnesses. Police said Padilla eventually drew his gun and started shooting with Tenorio being shot and killed at the scene.

Centruy Rio Theater is evacuated after shooting incident https://t.co/aY2XRn53TY — KOAT.com (@koat7news) June 26, 2023

Padilla was later found outside the complex injured after reportedly being hit by one of his own bullets. An off duty police officer administered first-aid and he is now thought to be recovering in hospital under armed guard.

Enrique Padilla, 19, now has a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against him, which lists open counts of homicide, shooting at an occupied building and tampering with evidence.