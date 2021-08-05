‘Matilda’ actress Mara Wilson on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: “She needs to be able to live her life”

Mara Wilson has spoken out in support of Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, stating “anybody would be struggling” under the same conditions.

The 34-year-old actress, known for starring in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, is the latest celebrity to show support for Spears, following the likes of Billie Eilish, Madonna and Miley Cyrus.

Spears is embroiled in a legal battle to end the conservatorship which has controlled her personal and financial affairs since 2008. She appeared in court back in June, detailing how she feels “depressed” and “can’t sleep” because of the grip it has on her life.

While she’s never met Spears, Wilson empathised with the popstar as a fellow former child star, calling the conservatorship “terrible”. Earlier this year, she also wrote an op-ed for the New York Times comparing her experience to Spears’.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said: “I really feel like I keep thinking about her song, ‘Overprotected’, and I think that she really needs to be able to live her life for herself, because she hasn’t for so long.

“She has been a living a life under somebody else’s control and that is terrible, and I think that is the truth for a lot of people who achieve that level of fame. They don’t really have any freedom.”

She added: “But she didn’t have any freedom because of paparazzi and because of what was done to her because of the conservatorship, so I think that we need to let her live her life because anybody would be chafing under those restrictions, anybody would be struggling.”

The battle for Spears’ freedom is ongoing, with the popstar’s new attorney filing a petition to remove her father Jamie as conservator. This comes after Judge Brenda Penny denied a “months old” petition filed by Britney’s previous lawyer Ingham back in June.