Ahead of its release later this month, NME can share an exclusive clip from the documentary AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex. Watch it in full above.

Directed and written by Ethan Silverman, the film is described as an “exuberant and thoughtful celebration” of the glam rock pioneer in the official press release, featuring archival performances, interviews with Bolan and a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 tribute album ‘AngelHeaded Hipster’.

The documentary also features interviews and performances from artists such as U2, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Elton John, David Bowie, and Bolan’s last partner, musician Gloria Jones.

In the clip above, Bolan is seen rehearsing the track ‘The Children Of Rarn’, pulled from T. Rex’s 1970 self-titled album. He later talks about the impact of musicians Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix in archival interview footage.

Speaking about the film, produced by Bill Curbishley, Silverman said: “Bill Curbishley and I want to move Marc Bolan from footnote to headline. While still a beloved figure in the UK and amongst some musicians and music fans, we feel he never received his due especially considering his enduring influence.

“Marc Bolan’s unique spin on Rock & Roll, use of rhythm, poetic wordplay, and gender fluid fearlessness deserve a fresh look. This film is neither a biopic nor a ‘making of’ documentary, rather it is a celebration of creativity looking backward and forward at the same time.”

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex arrives in UK cinemas for one night only on September 14. It will be released widely on September 22 and on streaming services from November 6, 2023.

Bolan, who died in a car crash at the age of 29 in 1977, is survived by his son Rolan. In 2020, the musician was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of T. Rex, who originally formed as Tyrannosaurus Rex in 1967.