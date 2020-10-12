Actress Margaret Nolan, who appeared in A Hard Day’s Night and James Bond film Goldfinger, has passed away aged 76.

The star’s death was confirmed by her son Oscar Deeks to Variety, as well as director Edgar Wright, the latter of whom cast her in his upcoming film Last Night in Soho.

Nolan famously played the role of the gold-painted model in the title sequence of the 1964 Bond movie, as well as 007’s masseuse Dink in the same film. She also starred as Girl at Casino in The Beatles‘ A Hard Day’s Night the same year.

The actress made appearances in a number of the Carry On films over the next decade, though took a break from acting in the mid-80s, moving to Spain to focus on permaculture and later create photo montages.

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Wright paid tribute to Nolan on his Twitter page, writing: “She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.”

He added of working with her on his new film: “She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

Wright’s new film was Nolan’s first acting role since 2011’s The Power of Three, which itself marked her return to screen acting after 1986’s Sky Bandits.

Last Night in Soho will also mark Diana Rigg’s final appearance, following the Game of Thrones and Bond actress’ death last month aged 82.