Margot Robbie has said she almost quit acting after her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The actor recalled her experience starring in Martin Scorsese‘s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the age of 22, playing the mistress-turned-wife of Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Robbie told Vanity Fair about the attention she received after the film was released.

“I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Of the way she navigates paparazzi and self-preservation today, Robbie added: “I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to fuck me over in what ways.

“If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

Margot Robbie also revealed that Disney had scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film.

She explained: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”