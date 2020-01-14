Margot Robbie “blown away” by second Oscar nomination for ‘Bombshell’

Margot Robbie has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Bombshell at the 2020 Oscars, making her the only Australian to receive a nod from the Academy this year.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced earlier today (January 14, Australian time). Todd Phillips’ Joker leads the pack with 11 nods, including a Best Actor nomination for Joaquin Phoenix. Meanwhile Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s action flick starring Robbie alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, scored 10 nominations. It also picked up a Best Picture nod next to Joker and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

“I am so blown away and extremely grateful to the Academy,” Robbie gushed in an Instagram Story. “Beyond humbled to find myself in such excellent company.”

Advertisement

This nomination marks Robbie’s second nod from the Academy in her career so far. She had previously been nominated for Best Actress in 2018 for her performance as professional figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. She lost to Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Fellow Australian and Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman didn’t make the cut in this year’s Best Supporting Actress category. Other Aussies who failed to secure 2020 Oscar nods included Toni Collette (for Knives Out) and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women). Australian film editor Lee Smith, who was predicted to nab his fourth Oscar nomination for the war epic 1917, was also not nominated.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi and Anthony McCarten lead the way for New Zealand, both Kiwis earning a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The 2020 Oscar ceremony will take place February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.