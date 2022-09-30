Margot Robbie has said police shut down David O. Russell ‘Amsterdam’ set

Margot Robbie has said that police had to intervene on the set of Amsterdam as David O. Russell wouldn’t call cut.

The actor, starring in the American Hustle filmmaker’s new film alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to explain that “technically, we didn’t ever really stop”.

Robbie explained that the shoot went beyond the permit allowances while shooting in Pasadena, which forced the police forces to intervene.

“You get a permit to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena and the time was up,” Robbie said. “We were meant to clear out, but we wouldn’t. And the producers were freaking out and David’s still going and Christian [Bale] is still acting. And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were in the set with us all being like, ‘Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please.’”

She went on to say it was only when a policewoman shouted “wrap” that production ceased. “Honestly, everyone heard the word ‘wrap’ and put down the equipment and started packing up,” Margot Robbie said. “I was like, ‘Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.’ It was incredible.”

Meanwhile, Christian Bale recently said that he had to stop talking to Chris Rock on the film’s set as he was too “bloody funny”.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire. “David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it.”

Bale continued: “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

Amsterdam will be released in cinemas in November.