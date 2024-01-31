Margot Robbie says there’s “no reason to be sad” about ‘Barbie’ Oscars snub

Margot Robbie has addressed being snubbed for an Oscar for her role in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, saying she isn’t upset about missing out on the prize for Best Actress.

The film picked up eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara.

However, there was backlash against the Academy after Robbie and Gerwig missed out on nominations for Best Actress and Best Director respectively.

Now, Robbie has addressed her feelings on the situation in a SAG-AFTRA discussion alongside her co-stars.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said, before going on to highlight her disappointment at Gerwig’s Best Director snub [via Variety].

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she stated. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie emphasised that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the rest of the film’s nominations. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she continued. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

Ryan Gosling, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Ken, issued a statement expressing his disappointment at Gerwig and Robbie not being nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

America Ferrara, who plays Gloria in Barbie and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, told Variety that it was “incredibly disappointing” to see Gerwig and Robbie’s names missing from the Best Director and Best Actress categories.

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg has argued that there is no such thing as Oscars “snubs”, saying: “Not everybody gets a prize.”