Margot Robbie snuck in unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt on ‘Babylon’ set: “When else am I gonna get the chance?”

Margot Robbie has revealed she snuck in an unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt on the set of Babylon.

Directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, the upcoming film sees Robbie play an aspiring actress in the 1920s, who recruits Hollywood hotshot Jack (Pitt) to help her achieve her dream.

In a new interview with E! News, the actress explained why she felt the unscripted kiss was in-keeping with her character. At least, that’s the excuse she gave Chazelle.

“That wasn’t in the script,” she said. “But I thought, when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.”

On convincing Chazelle to let her do it, Robbie continued: “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack’. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me.’”

“‘This opportunity might never come up again,’” she added. “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

After conceding that a kiss between the two characters would make for a great scene, Chazelle actually instructed Robbie to “do it again”, to which the actress gladly obliged.

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”

Earlier this week, Robbie admitted that she thought she was going to “slip under the radar” following her breakout performance in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Speaking to BAFTA (via The Mirror), Robbie recalled: “I know this sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, but at the time I was like, ‘No one’s gonna notice me in this film. It doesn’t matter what I do in this film because they’re gonna focus on Leo and I’ll just slip under the radar.’”

Babylon will be released in UK cinemas on January 20