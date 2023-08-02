Mark Hamill calls for boycott against Elon Musk’s rebrand of Twitter

Mark Hamill has called for Twitter users to boycott the site in protest against Elon Musk’s rebranding of the platform to X.

On Sunday (July 30), the Star Wars actor encouraged users to stop tweeting entirely on Tuesday (August 1). “This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday,” he wrote on the platform.

“Let’s show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book!”

Hamill previously called Musk’s new X logo “execrable” when it was unveiled in July.

In a follow-up tweet after the proposed boycott however, the actor downplayed his intentions. “I won’t dignify accusations that this is a political statement when it is, in fact, simply an experimental STUNT because I’m bored & wanna see what happens,” he wrote.

Musk officially rebranded Twitter to X on July 24, which simultaneously renamed ‘tweets’ to ‘posts’.

In the announcement of the rebrand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described X as the “future state of unlimited interactivity” which will cover communication and “banking”.

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential,” she wrote. “X will do that and more.”

Last month, Musk reinstated Kanye West’s Twitter account after an eight month ban.