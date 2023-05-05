Mark Hamill honours Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Mark Hamill and Billy Lourd paid an emotional tribute to the late Carrie Fisher as her Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled on Star Wars Day (May 4).

Before the Princess Leia star’s daughter, Lourd, delivered a moving speech, Hamill opened the ceremony with some words of his own about Fisher.

“Carrie was one of a kind who belonged to us all, whether we liked it or not,” Hamill said. “She was our princess, dammit, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fearlessly independent, ferociously funny, take charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy.

“She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life. Both would’ve been far emptier without her.”

The Luke Skywalker actor continued: “Was she a handful? Was she high maintenance? No doubt. But every thing would’ve been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.

“I’ll never stop missing her, but I’m so thankful we had her as long as we did. I’m grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness, and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space twin drove me crazy with through the years. So thank you, Carrie. I love you.”

In Lourd’s touching tribute to her mother, she said: “My mum used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser. Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day. I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony was marred by controversy earlier this week when the actor’s siblings revealed that Lourd did not invite them to the unveiling.

Lourd later confirmed the accusation, explaining that her decision was based on her mother’s siblings “capitalising” on her death by “doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money”.

In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, Lourd said: “Unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”