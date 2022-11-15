Mark Wahlberg’s new fitness regime starts at 3.30am

Mark Wahlberg recently opened up about his “dialled-down” daily health regime, which starts at 3.30am every day.

The actor spoke to the Washington Street Journal about his new routine to stay healthy.

Wahlberg explained that he wakes up between 3.30am and 4am and takes a number of supplements, including vitamins C and D, instead of his previous breakfast of oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast.

“In the morning getting up early, there’s no one around,” Wahlberg said of his chosen wakeup time. “I’m going through all my emails reaching out to everybody I work with in various respects.

“I can make a lot of those calls in the morning, if I’m going back and forth to the golf course or when I’m in the car.”

Previously, the actor made headlines for waking up at 2.30am and eating up to eight meals a day, now favouring fasting for up to 18 hours per day instead, with his window for eating starting at midday and finishing at 6pm.

“Getting the right amount of rest, really staying focused. My spirituality, my faith has got to be the centre of it all,” Wahlberg said.

Last year, Mark Wahlberg opened up about consuming 11,000 calories a day to put on weight for his role in Father Stu.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour,” he explained.

“It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out – you just don’t eat, and exercise.

“And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”