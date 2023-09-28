Martin Scorcese suggests Oscars flop ‘Shutter Island’ was a mistake

Martin Scorcese has suggested in an interview that he regrets his decision to direct Shutter Island, the mystery thriller that came out in 2010.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming eighth collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Scorcese revealed to GQ that he now thinks Shutter Island may not have been the right project for him at the time.

Scorcese’s success at the Oscars with The Departed in 2007, sending him home with the award for Best Director, “encouraged [him] to make another picture with Shutter Island.” But the nine-time Oscar nominated director said that at this point, he perhaps should have picked something else instead.

He told GQ, “It turned out I should have gone on probably to do Silence,” referring to his 2016 historical drama starring Liam Neeson, Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield. The movie was not one of Scorcese’s great successes, making a loss at the box office, however it has been seen as a great “passion project” of his.

Shutter Island, the 2010 psychological thriller about a remote psychiatric facility which saw Scorcese collaborating with DiCaprio for the fourth time was received well at the time and became his second highest grossing film worldwide following Taxi Driver.

However, it received no Academy Award nominations at the 2011 ceremony, making it the director’s only feature film released in the last 20 years to have received no Oscar recognition.

Scorcese also shared with GQ that he viewed Shutter Island, released by Paramount Pictures, as “the last studio film I made,” with his recent projects being funded independently. The director, who is passionate about cinema culture and recently spoke against the dominance of comic book movies, also leads The Film Foundation, a nonprofit organisation to preserve the industry’s history by restoring movies.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, an adaptation of the non-fiction book by David Grann, will be released in theatres on October 20, and then on Apple TV+ for home viewing.