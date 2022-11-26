Martin Scorsese is aware of fake Tumblr movie the internet invented

Martin Scorsese‘s daughter Francesca has revealed that her father is aware of the viral fake film of his that’s been created on Tumblr.

This month, a fake Scorsese film called Goncharov was dreamed up online, billed as the “greatest mafia movie (n)ever made”, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman and Harvey Keitel.

A synopsis describes Goncharov as “a former discotheque owner who comes to Naples after the fall of the Soviet Union”.

A fan poster for the film then went viral, leading others to create their own art mood boards, fake reviews, and fan-fiction around the imagined project.

Now, Francesca has confirmed that her director father is aware of the project. To do so, she replied to a TikTok user who asked: “Do you guys think that Francesca has had to explain to her dad Martin Scorsese that Tumblr…” at which point the video cuts off and moves to a video Francesca took of herself.

After pulling an amused facial expression, she shared a screenshot of her text history with her father, in which she sent him a link to an article about the fake movie and asked: “Did u see this?”

Martin then replied: “Yes. I made that film years ago.”

While the fake film has attracted renewed interest this month, Goncharov stems from a Tumblr post from a few years ago. In the post, a photo shows some “knockoff boots” the user ordered online which has a tag on the tongue that reads: “The greatest mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese Presents Goncharov.”

The post gained wider attention in 2020 when it was reposted by another Tumblr user, who wrote: “this idiot hasn’t seen goncharov.”

Scorsese’s next actual film is Killers Of The Flower Moon, a western crime drama which is based on a series of murders in Oklahoma in the Osage Tribe in the 1920s. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.

Jack White is also set to appear in the film, alongside other musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Killers Of The Flower Moon is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ in 2023.