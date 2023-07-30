Martin Scorsese’s daughter shares TikTok montage of him being a great dad

Martin Scorsese‘s daughter has shared a TikTok montage of her father being a “certified silly goose” and a great dad.

Francesca Scorsese shared the video as part of a trend where users make a 30-second film-like trailer of a loved one to show them off.

In the video, soundtracked by Robbie Williams’ ‘Candy’, the director is seen pulling faces, hanging out with pets and laughing.

“He’s a certified silly goose,” she wrote in the caption.

See the video below.

In 2021, Scorsese made his debut on TikTok alongside his daughter. Francesca, an actress and avid TikTok user, posted a video of her dad trying to guess a number of “feminine items” while she filmed his reactions.

Presented with a picture of a menstrual cup, the Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker is heard saying: “That’s a flagon” and later adding “that’s an eye cup”.

Scorsese guessed that a pair of nipple pasties were “ear buds” and called a hair donut “some sort of weird pillow”.

Elsewhere, Scorsese recently announced that he’s making a new film about Jesus after meeting Pope Francis in Italy.

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” Scorsese said (via Variety), adding: “And I’m about to start making it.”

Scorsese was in Rome with his wife, Helen Morris, to attend a conference titled The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination, where he briefly met Pope Francis.

The director previously tackled the life of Jesus Christ in his 1988 religious epic The Last Temptation Of Christ, where Willem Dafoe played the lead character. The film, based on the novel of the same name, attracted controversy from certain Christian groups due to its departure from the gospel narratives.