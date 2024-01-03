Marvel actress seriously injured in New Year’s hit and run

Actress Carrie Bernans was left seriously injured following an alleged hit and run incident in New York City on Monday (January 1).

Bernans, who is a stuntwoman and has appeared in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame and as one of the elite female warriors in Black Panther, was one of nine people who was struck by a driver at 1:30am while walking past a food stand in the city with friends.

In a response to Deadline, Bernans’ publicist confirmed that she was struck at Chirp, a Peruvian restaurant in midtown Manhattan, when a driver crashed into the venue before reversing and hitting a car while allegedly attempting to escape.

Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee, shared an update about her daughter’s condition on Instagram, saying she was still suffering.

Lee wrote: “She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s, was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend [and] her were walking near.

“It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening. She has a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit [and] run, including [three] police officers.

Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

The actress later went on to share a video and revealed that she was in a stable condition following surgery.

“I haven’t really got any sleep in a long time,’ Bernans shared, also revealing that she still cannot walk and is in “so much pain.” She went on to say her surgery “went well.”

NME has reached out to New York City police department for comment.

Bernans will next be seen on screens in The Colour Purple which is released in the UK on January 26.