Marvel announces huge Multiverse Saga including two ‘Avengers’ films and wealth of new titles

Marvel has officially announced its next slate of films, now dubbed the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate with two Avengers films.

Announced during Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel – which has become one of the biggest highlights of the entire event – Kevin Feige confirmed that the current “phase four” slate of films and Disney+ series will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Phase Five will kick off Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania in February, and will include six films and six series, ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

While the entirety of Phase Six has yet to be revealed, Feige has confirmed that the slate will include a total of 11 entries. The second entry in Phase Six will be the upcoming Fantastic Four film in November 2024, followed by the eighth entry being Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025. The Multiverse Saga will come to a close with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

All dates and titles are tentative, and maybe be delayed, pushed forward or removed from the slate entirely.

Other key highlights from the panel include teh announcement of the fourth Captain America film, which is being titled New World Order, as well as the debut of The Thunderbolts. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is also set to return for a new series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also released and teases the new Black Panther, as well as the arrival of Namor The Submariner. Watch the intense and emotional trailer below.

Check out the entire slate of titles in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga here:

She-Hulk – Aug 17, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

The Marvels – July 20, 2023

Blade – November 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

The Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four – November 6, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – Nov 7, 2025