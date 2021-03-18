Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to rumours that Chris Evans could return to the MCU as Captain America.

Earlier this year, reports stated that Evans was in negotiations to reprise his role as Steve Rogers / Captain America in a new Marvel project – despite the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame.

Feige has since shared his thoughts on the news, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I rarely answer no to anything any more because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

Evans took to Twitter soon after the news was first announced, simply writing: “News to me” accompanying the tweet with a shrugging emoji.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Speculation around Evans’ return began after he had previously suggested his time as the character was finished after Endgame, in which he passed on his shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

Mackie will return as Falcon in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier on Disney+ from tomorrow (March 19) alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.

Mackie said he had “no idea” about Evan’s rumoured return.

“I was actually fishing [when the report came out],” he said. “When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, ‘Hey, man! Did you see this shit?!’

“I’ve been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he’s a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he’s a fan.”

He added: “Marvel’s so secretive, and it’s so ridiculous about what we know and what we don’t know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than I do.”

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will premiere tomorrow (March 19) on Disney+ worldwide.