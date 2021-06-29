Marvel chief confirms Abomination vs Wong fight in ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Abomination and Wong will face off in the forthcoming superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Eagle eyed fans expressed their excitement earlier this week, when the latest trailer showed a quick snippet of the Hulk’s nemesis (Tim Roth) and what looked like Doctor Strange character Wong.

“Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they hadn’t seen in many years named the Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong.’ And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong,” Feige told Rotten Tomatoes.

“[It’s] a fun thing to have a character that we haven’t had on screen in over a decade show up again in the MCU,” Feige added. “And to see fans on that little tag of the trailer recognise that and embrace that is great fun.”

You can view the new trailer below.

Meanwhile, Disney recently confirmed that Shang-Chi will only be released in cinemas.

It will be Disney’s first theatrical release since the 20th Century film The New Mutants.

Black Widow, which is due to be released on July 9, will be the last Marvel movie to be shown in cinemas and on Disney+ simultaneously.

Shang Chi, which is released in cinemas on September 3, sees Simu Liu take on the role of the titular Master of Kung Fu, confronting a past that he thought he left behind, with the film set to be the first MCU outing to centre on an Asian superhero.

It also stars Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.