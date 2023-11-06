Marvel stuntman Taraja Ramsess and his three children killed in car crash

A stuntman who worked on Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame has died in a car crash along with three of his children.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, and members of his family died in a crash in Dekalb County, Georgia on Halloween night (October 31) when his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via MailOnline).

As confirmed by his mother Akili Ramsess on Instagram, Tajara and two of his daughters – Sundari, 13, and 8 week-old newborn Fujibo – died on the night of the crash.

Tajara’s 10-year-old son Kisasi and three-year-old daughter, Shazia, were taken to hospital for their injuries. Kisasi later died on Sunday (November 5) from his injuries.

According to Akili, two of Tajara’s daughters survived the crash, including Shazia who is in hospital “recovering with minor injuries”.

In a tribute on Instagram, Akili described Tajara as a “beautiful” and “talented” son.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was,” she wrote. “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcyles and all things related to filmmaking.”

She added: “Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone!”

As noted on his IMDb page, Tajara worked as a stuntman on Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad and Creed III. He also worked as a set dresser for over 40 other movies.

Director Ava DuVernay paid tribute to Tajara on Instagram, writing: “He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was part of our crew family at ARRAY.”

She added: “Taraja. We’d talk about art and his family. My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold. He loved making movies and TV too.”