Marvel will not use digital body double for Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

Marvel has revealed that it will not use a digital body double for Chadwick Boseman in the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther.

The actor died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer. His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Advertisement

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Since the actor’s death, many have wondered what will be next for the Black Panther franchise, with some hoping that Letitia Wright’s character Shuri will take on the mantle left behind by her fictional brother.

Marvel are yet to share any information about what’s to come, but Marvel Studios executive vice president, Victoria Alonso, recently told Clarin that there are no plans to use a digital body double for the late Boseman in the future.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

She added, “Because Chadwick was not only a wonder…but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Advertisement

Last month it was revealed that Netflix is set to launch an Oscar campaign for the late Chadwick Boseman.

The streaming platform confirmed to Variety that they will be putting Boseman’s name forward in the lead actor category for his role in the upcoming Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Meanwhile, a video that sees Chadwick Boseman perform as part of a 2Pac workshop has surfaced following the actor’s death.