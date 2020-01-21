The Matrix franchise is returning with The Matrix 4 in 2021, but the original trilogy’s Agent Smith will not be on board.

Hugo Weaving, who played the character in The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, will not be the next film’s main antagonist in the same way.

The actor was interviewed by Time Out this week and shared the disappointing news regarding his involvement.

“I’m not [in it], no,” Weaving said. “It’s unfortunate, but actually I had this offer [for a role in the upcoming London play The Visit] and then the offer came, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates.

“I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work – I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work.

“We’d sorted the dates and then [Wachowski] sort of changed her mind,” he said. “They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss have confirmed they will be returning to the franchise, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively.

The Matrix 4 is set for a UK release in cinemas on 21 May 2021.