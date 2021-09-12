Matt Damon fans have tracked down his secret Instagram account

Matt Damon’s fanbase have proved that hell hath no fury like an online sleuth with plenty of free time, as the actor’s private Instagram account has been unearthed.

The actor, best known for Hollywood hits like The Bourne Identity and Good Will Hunting, first mentioned the account’s existence in a profile for GQ published on Wednesday (September 8).

Damon told the publication that he’s never seen the appeal of social media, noting: “I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to.”

He did, however, confirm that he held “a very private Instagram account” to keep up with his friends and their families, pointing out that since 2013 he’s only made 40 posts of his own, and keeps a relatively low profile with 76 followers.

Naturally, Damon’s fans were able to track the account down within a matter of hours. Posting privately under the username ‘odamnmatt’ – a very straightforward anagram for Matt Damon – the actor is followed by a suite of high-profile colleagues including Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal.

Earlier this week, Damon debuted his latest film, The Last Duel – which he wrote, produced and co-starred in alongside longtime collaborator Ben Affleck – at the Venice Film Festival.

Back in July, he noted that he and Affleck chose not to write for the perspectives of female characters depicted in the film.

“It’s a story about perspective,” he said at the time, clarifying that “Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and [co-writer] Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective”.