Matt Damon reveals prank that made George Clooney “maddest I’ve ever seen him”

Matt Damon has revealed the prank that made George Clooney the “maddest I’ve ever seen him”.

The actors were on the set of 2004 film Ocean’s Twelve together and stayed at Clooney’s villa in Lake Como, Italy along with Brad Pitt when the prank in question was carried out.

In a recent interview with CNN, Damon – whose newest film Oppenheimer came out Friday (July 21) – recalled a days-long prank executed by co-star Pitt which put avid prankster Clooney on the receiving end for once.

Advertisement

Damon recalled how Pitt sent out letters as Clooney’s team in Italian to his Italian crew, which said they were not permitted to “look him in the eye at any time” and that they could not to refer to him as George, but only “Mr Clooney or Mr Ocean”.

The actor added that Clooney was usually the “life of the set”, but eventually noticed that something was off.

“He came home, and that’s the maddest I’ve ever seen him, because Brad got him,” he said.

Damon added that Pitt “sat there and he just said, ‘Just leave everybody else around me out of it, just come just for me”.

‘Leave other civilians out of it,” joked Damon in the interview.

Advertisement

Pitt recently named his Burn After Reading co-star as one of his picks for “the most handsome men in the world”, joking: “I’ve got to name that George Clooney fucker, because why not?”

Elsewhere, back in 2017, Clooney heaped praise on Damon by calling him “the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with”.

“In fact, I don’t know a better actor I’ve seen in my life. I’m trying to think if there’s a better actor. Nope, there’s not a better actor. No, there is not,” he said.

Damon recently shared that he was planning to take a break from acting when he got a call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon said to his cast mates. “I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”