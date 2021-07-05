Matthew McConaughey delivered an impassioned speech to America on Independence Day via Twitter – you can watch it below.

The Oscar-winning actor implored his social media followers to focus on “our collective responsibilities” during the Fourth of July celebrations.

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was another head-scratcher,” he said.

Advertisement

He added: “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was another head-scratcher.”

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

McConaughey said that America’s relatively young status should serve as its driving force to keep moving forward and improving.

“We got to keep learning, we got to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” he said. Watch the full speech above.

McConaughey’s speech leads to further speculation as to whether he will run to be the Governor of Texas.

It was reported in May that the actor had been “making calls” to influential people in Texas’ political circles as part of his “true consideration” for a gubernatorial run.

Advertisement

In an interview on the YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show in June, McConaughey further stoked speculation by saying: “I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out.”

He continued: “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”